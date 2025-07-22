 Skip to content
Death of man inside truck on Hwy5A near Princeton investigated as homicide

Incident occurred on July 25 between noon and 3 p.m.
John Arendt
24253283_web1_201224-NTS-RCMPWantedNotice-Barriere_1
(RCMP logo)

The B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances of a death near Princeton.

On July 21, Princeton RCMP responded to a report of a man in medical distress inside a brown, 2002 Toyota Corolla just north of Princeton.

The man, Kyle Schmunk, 41, died from his injuries despite efforts by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics.

“MCU investigators are looking for public assistance in determining Schmunk’s whereabouts on July 21, 2025,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit. 

“If you have any information regarding Schmunk, the brown 2002 Toyota Corolla, dashcam footage or video surveillance from Highway 5A north of Princeton between 12 and 3 p.m. on July 21, please contact the RCMP.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s information line at 1-877-987-8477.

 

Supreme Court denies bail for man accused in woman's overdose death in Nanaimo
B.C.'s crime rate drops 7 per cent, severity index drops 11 per cent
Truck driver ticketed for overweight trailer near Fort Nelson
