Princeton woman sues after allegedly slipping on human feces while shopping

The slip allegedly aggravated a knee injury and forced the woman off work for two weeks

A Princeton woman has filed a lawsuit after she was allegedly injured when she slipped on human excrement at a Save-On-Foods.

Laura Levay filed the lawsuit on Feb. 3, against the Princeton Save-On Foods and is demanding payment of just over $34,000 in small claims court.

According to the claim, on Aug. 30, 2024, Levay was picking up groceries when she unknowingly stepped in feces after someone had defecated on the floor. She alleges to have twisted her knee, aggravating a pre-existing injury that has left her unable to work for two weeks.

Levay has claimed $1,000 in lost wages, and more than $33,000 for the pain and suffering she endured, which has included difficulties walking and sleeping.

The lawsuit does not contain any information about the individual who allegedly defecated, nor does it name them as a defendant in the claim.

No response has been filed to her claim, and the allegations have not been proven in court.