Princeton's mayor concerned after report of fireworks shot at homeless camp

Mayor Spencer Coyne said homelessness is a "major growing problem"

With the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness increasing in the Princeton area, so is the number of homeless encampments, which is drawing concern from the community.

Mayor Spencer Coyne took the opportunity to address the hot-button issue at the most recent Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board meeting in Penticton on May 8. In the wake of the news that a convicted rapist may have allegedly been living at a campsite in Princeton as recently as last week, RCMP and town officials are also looking into a report of firecrackers being lit in the vicinity of homeless camps and Coyne felt the need to speak up for the town and entire region.

"We have a major growing problem in Princeton and it is becoming a regular occurrence," he said. "We have people leaving the shelter area over here (Penticton) and showing up over there (Princeton) in the middle of winter when it's minus 30, so we do have some major, major issues to discuss as a region."

The convicted rapist who is alleged to have been living at a Princeton campsite, is that of James Allen Pike, who has a lengthy criminal history. The prolific offender was reportedly responsible for abandoning various items and garbage at a campsite just days ago. Coyne went on to discuss the growing population of those experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the region and several concerning incidents which targeted camps and individuals.

"We had people shooting fireworks at a homeless camp the other day trying to burn it down," he said.

Community Facebook pages such as Block Watch (Princeton BC) documented the incident, which saw multiple reports of firetrucks and large crews responding to the campground.

Princeton RCMP confirmed that they have files on the incident and stated that fireworks in addition to the firecrackers may have also been involved.

"There are a few camps that usually accommodate around five individuals," Princeton RCMP stated. "These individuals sometimes transition to different camps during the year."

Coyne went on to say that a board meeting was not necessarily the proper channel to discuss homelessness, pointing to the various groups and services such as non-profits, Interior Health and bylaws that also needed to be part of a broader discussion. He reiterated that it was not just a Penticton or Princeton issue but a regional issue where everyone must work together.

"We have major problems and the only way we're going to [fix it] is if your staff and our staff and your non-profits and our non-profits all sit down and talk about it," he said. "We can argue it as a political point all we want, but it's a reality and it has to be dealt with, and I strongly urge you guys to reach out to the people in the region that are working on this and start those conversations."