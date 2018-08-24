Prior Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

Stay out of Prior Lake for the time being, and take extra precautions with your pets.

Tha Capital Regional District advised today that water samples taken from the lake located at the north end of Thetis Lake Regional Park have tested positive for a blue-green algae that produces cyanotoxins. Avoid swimming in the lake and keep animals on a leash to prevent them from swimming or drinking the water.

The algae, which usually produces a visible blue-green sheen, appears as surface scum. Not all blooms are easy to see, and toxins can be present even if the blooms aren’t visible.

READ MORE: Algae bloom limits use of Langford Lake

Ingestion of these toxins can cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

There are currently no signs of blue-green algae at Thetis Lake.

Check out crd.bc.ca/alerts for more information and Twitter @crd-bc for updates on the status of the bloom.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com