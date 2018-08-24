Prior Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

Avoid swimming, exercise caution with pets

Stay out of Prior Lake for the time being, and take extra precautions with your pets.

Tha Capital Regional District advised today that water samples taken from the lake located at the north end of Thetis Lake Regional Park have tested positive for a blue-green algae that produces cyanotoxins. Avoid swimming in the lake and keep animals on a leash to prevent them from swimming or drinking the water.

The algae, which usually produces a visible blue-green sheen, appears as surface scum. Not all blooms are easy to see, and toxins can be present even if the blooms aren’t visible.

READ MORE: Algae bloom limits use of Langford Lake

Ingestion of these toxins can cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

There are currently no signs of blue-green algae at Thetis Lake.

Check out crd.bc.ca/alerts for more information and Twitter @crd-bc for updates on the status of the bloom.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Woman dies after bicycle accident in Tofino

Just Posted

Royal BC Museum in Victoria receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Prior Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

Avoid swimming, exercise caution with pets

Vancouver Island wine industry ripe for improvement

UVic study looks at the impact of climate change on vineyards

‘Stigma is on every level of our society’: Victoria to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Centennial Square gathering Aug. 29 to remember, but more importantly, to educate

SD61 prepares for new school year with major upgrades

Media labs, water fountains, daycare spaces and more will welcome students back

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek

Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares

Woman dies after bicycle accident in Tofino

The woman was in her 50’s and was visiting the area from out-of-province.

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

Outgoing school superintendent reflects on changes to SD61

Langstraat used transparency to bring in change

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

The Canadian Press fact-checks Justin Trudeau’s recent touting of his government’s economic record

PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference Thursday to close a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo

Most Read