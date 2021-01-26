‘Priority offender’ arrested in Cowichan Valley faces more than 40 charges

Tyler Elrix, 37, had a history of evading police; was ordered not to be in Vancouver Island

A Vancouver Island man facing more than 40 criminal charges was arrested by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP this month.

Labelled a “priority offender, 37-year-old Tyler Elrix was arrested by officers in mid-January in the Duncan area as he attempted to avoid being identified. He was located in a stolen vehicle and had several stolen items in his possession, including guitars and jewelry.

Numerous warrants had been issued for Elrix’s arrest, as well as a court-ordered condition that he not be on Vancouver Island.

“This prolific offender has a history of fleeing from police,” said Cpl. Trevor March of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “Street Crime Unit officers were able to identify Mr. Elrix and time the arrest to ensure he could not continue evading police, in addition to securing significant evidence to advance this investigation.”

Elrix will remain in custody as he faces 37 previous charges along with new counts of theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, breach of release order, and unlawfully in a dwelling house. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.

