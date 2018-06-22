A Prince Rupert border guard on duty for a cruise ship arrival. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement officials consider privacy risk

More than two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement on sharing information about suspected terrorists, officials are still weighing the program’s privacy risks.

Internal documents and comments from officials indicate there are lingering concerns about privacy and disclosure of personal information under the new version of the program known as Tuscan, short for Tipoff U.S./Canada.

RELATED: Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Tuscan, established in 1997, is a U.S. list of names and other basic information about known or suspected terrorists.

It is shared with Canadian border and immigration officers who compare the names of people coming to Canada against the roster.

Public Safety Canada and the U.S. Terrorism Screening Centre signed an updated Tuscan arrangement in early June 2016.

RELATED: DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

However, Public Safety says officials are still fine-tuning procedures for use of the revised tool, and a privacy assessment was just submitted to a watchdog.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three-car accident causing traffic on Pat Bay Highway
Next story
Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

Just Posted

Three-car accident causing traffic on Pat Bay Highway

North-bound traffic down to one lane, South-bound traffic backing up

Police call off search for missing kayaker in East Sooke

The investigation is now considered a missing person case

Large Oak Bay tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and district investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations kick off with canoe crossing

Events run for three days during the Victoria Indigenous Cultural Festival

Pacheedaht First Nation celebrates return of Jordan River lands

Twenty-eight hectares of land bought from B.C. Hydro

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Most Read