Link Island Nature Reserve. (Carmen Smith photo)

Link Island Nature Reserve. (Carmen Smith photo)

Private island near Nanaimo worth $3.7 million donated for conservation

Betty Swift, who died in 2021, instructed that Link Island be donated to Islands Trust Conservancy

A private island off the coast of Nanaimo is being donated in the highest-value land transfer in the history of the Islands Trust Conservancy.

Link Island, a 21.5-hectare island between Gabriola Island and Vancouver Island valued at $3.73 million, has been donated to the conservancy by Betty Swift, who died in 2021. According to a release from Islands Trust Conservancy, Swift left instructions regarding the land transfer.

The family’s dream is that the Link Island Nature Reserve can become a location for climate-change research.

“This gift is about the future,” said Barbara Swift, Betty Swift’s daughter, in the release. “It is a gift for us all.”

The land transfer means the reserve now has a new conservation covenant held by the Nanaimo and Area Land Trust and the Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, the release noted.

“Having an entire island set aside for conservation is an incredibly rare thing,” said Paul Chapman, executive director of NALT. “I’m excited to see what we do with this unique opportunity, and to work together to find innovative ways to steward the island in the face of climate change.”

Rob Brockley, president of Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, said in the release that the island is “an incredibly generous gift for conservation.”

Linda Adams, chairperson of the Islands Trust Conservancy, said her group is honoured to be entrusted with stewardship of the island.

“It is our intent to manage Link Island in a way that recognizes and protects both its cultural and ecological values,” she said in the release.

The conservancy stated that it is currently developing a management plan and is initiating conversations with multiple First Nations “whose territory and interests” include Link Island.

Link Island is located between Mudge and DeCourcy islands and is connected to both those islands at low tide. According to the release, Link has more than three kilometres of undeveloped shoreline, cliffs, wetlands, sandstone formations, tidal flats, Douglas fir and arbutus trees, prairie oak meadows and threatened species including the western screech own, barn swallow and great blue heron.

The land transfer reserves right of use of the island for Swift’s children and grandchildren, but the island will otherwise remain closed to the public “so it can provide sanctuary to the rare and threatened ecosystems and species that reside there.”

READ ALSO: Island near Nanaimo preserved as park after $4-million donation from Lululemon founder

READ ALSO: B.C. Parks Foundation successfully raises $1.7 million for purchase of West Ballenas Island


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationEnvironment

 

Betty Swift, middle, with son-in-law Ted and daughter Hally on Link Island. (Islands Trust Conservancy photo)

Betty Swift, middle, with son-in-law Ted and daughter Hally on Link Island. (Islands Trust Conservancy photo)

Link Island Nature Reserve. (Carmen Smith photo)

Link Island Nature Reserve. (Carmen Smith photo)

The southern point of Link Island. The island, valued at $3.73 million, has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy. (Nanaimo and Area Land Trust photo)

The southern point of Link Island. The island, valued at $3.73 million, has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy. (Nanaimo and Area Land Trust photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police bust crime ring selling fentanyl-laced pills in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Michael Preston will listen to the same song for 14 hours to help raise money for the World Food Programme on Dec. 21. (Brentwood School of Music/Submitted)
Central Saanich teacher to listen to same song for 14 hours to raise money

The Victoria legislature building covered with a dusting of snow. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snowy week predicted to start Saturday in Victoria

A handful of trees along Granite Street feature a swatch of what looks like cling wrap wrapped around their trunks, a few feet from the ground to stop winter moths climbing the trunk to lay eggs. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay trees banded to battle 1 of 3 pests on parks’ least-wanted list

The Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame has found storage for all of its artifacts after its home at the Western Speedway was lost when the track shut down in September. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame saves all artifacts for future location

Pop-up banner image