Halibut Island, off the eastern coast of Sydney Island, has been listed for sale for the first time in approximately 50 years. (Google)

Private island on the Saanich Peninsula for sale for the first time in 50 years

The 9.67-acre property is listed for just under $2 million

A nearly 10-acre private island off the coast of the Saanich Peninsula is for sale on the housing market for the first time in approximately 50 years.

Halibut Island, located in Haro Strait off the eastern coast of Sidney Island, is a 9.67-acre private island listed for sale for $1,995,000. The island boasts beaches, a unique ecosystem, wildlife, and privacy.

READ ALSO: The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

Mark Lester is the real estate agent representing the estate of the previous owner and said he has sold approximately 25 islands in total. Lester said the island is off the grid but receives cell service, and currently has no permanent structures. He said several people have expressed interest in the property already.

Lester said people who purchase typically fit into one of two overlapping profiles: people who want privacy because they have a high net worth or a high profile, and people who really value privacy and self-sufficiency, and are willing to get their hands dirty. “When you own an island if your generator breaks, you have to fix it. If a tree falls, you have to buck it up. If your plumbing is leaking, you need to be able to fix it,” Lester said.

Lester said the island is still subject to zoning regulations, as it falls within the Capital Regional District (CRD) and the North Pender Island Local Trust Area. The property is zoned for a single-family dwelling and accessory buildings and is still subject to height restrictions as defined by the CRD.

READ ALSO: Sidney mayor says it will take time for housing to become affordable, but also cites progress

Lester said taxes for the property would amount to approximately an additional $6,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker
Next story
B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

Just Posted

Private island on the Saanich Peninsula for sale for the first time in 50 years

The 9.67-acre property is listed for just under $2 million

Fire investigation continues at Island Outfitters on Douglas Street

Saanich police and fire crews are conducting an active joint investigation into the fire

Esquimalt and Admirals reopens after four vehicle collision

Police say traffic flow will take some time to return to normal

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

Province seeks to seize Saanich property over alleged links to international stock fraud

Court documents allege a fake mortgage of $400,000 was registered against the title of the property

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Blind dog surrendered in cruelty investigation needs care in Nanaimo

Shih tzu needs both eyes and all teeth removed

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes.

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Most Read