Private plane that lost control near Kelowna being investigated

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team to Kelowna

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is looking into a private plane that experienced an emergency near Kelowna on Nov. 3.

A TSB team is being deployed to the Kelowna International Airport, to investigate a loss of control and declared emergency involving a privately operated Pilatus PC-24 aircraft.

The TSB team will gather information about what occurred on Nov. 3 near Kelowna.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences.

READ MORE: Jump in online scams, tap fraud concern for Kelowna RCMP Superintendent