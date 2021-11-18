Pro-forestry rally in Victoria postponed due to province-wide flooding

Stand Up BC rally was to be held in opposition to old growth deferrals

A rally similar to one in 2018 was planned for Nov. 18, but postponed due flooding and landslides throughout the province. Photo courtesy of Suavair

A Stand Up BC Forestry Rally planned for today has been postponed due to the flooding throughout the province.

“It is with a heavy heart we have had to postpone the rally in Victoria due to the recent catastrophic flooding throughout the province,” said Carl Sweet of the BC Forestry Alliance in a letter. “Despite the massive anger we have heard surrounding the B.C. government old growth deferrals announcement, forestry workers will continue to put the needs of their communities first and foremost as they always do.”

The rally was scheduled in response to old growth deferrals, which the alliance say give forestry communities “an overwhelming sense of frustration.”

“Our expectation is that the Premier and his ministers… halt this old growth deferral process, and do what is right and take a step back for a more balanced, science-based approach to forestry and not bow to the influence and misinformation of special interest groups,” Sweet said.

“We recognize the over whelming and tough situations many British Columbians are currently facing across this great province,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the families and communities struggling during this time. Our deepest gratitude goes out to the hard-working emergency personal, and crews dispatched to repair damaged infrastructure, may their work be completed safely and without incident.”

The rally will be rescheduled in the future, the letter says.

