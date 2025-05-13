Proactive wildfire power shutoff suspended after rural B.C. officials file complaint

Residents were concerned that the shutoff would have negative impacts to the community

Safety measures designed to protect communities and electricity systems against wildfires have already been temporarily shut down before they could even be put into place.

At the end of April, FortisBC introduced a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) policy, a new precautionary measure where electricity is proactively shut off in selected areas in advance of extreme weather, and advised residents in the Southern Interior to be prepared for potential outages that help reduce ignition sources.

Spencer Coyne, Princeton Mayor and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Director alongside other directors tore into FortisBC's staff at a May 8 presentation, over their planned proactive power shutoffs for feeder lines.

Coyne stated that the policy has consequences for the town, including impacting the local economy, hindering local residents' access to basic necessities and forcing the evacuation of high-risk individuals, who are reliant on electrical services for medical equipment.

Among the issues was the lack of any consultation with the impacted communities and the local governments prior to FortisBC making the announcement of their plan at the end of April.

However, during the May 8 presentation, FortisBC project manager Rob Maschek stated that the criteria for keeping power on and restoring it included communicating with emergency operation centres dealing with wildfires.

"There's no absolutes with respect to shutting off of the power if we're looking at the broader picture and recognizing that taking the power system down is going to create a greater hazard to the public under certain circumstances than leaving it on," said Maschek, "That would be one of those risk management and waiting decisions that will be undertaken by the senior leadership in our organization based on the information and recommendations that we're passing on to them."

Maschek were apparently not received well and the board voted to, alongside the Town of Princeton, file a formal complaint with the Utilities Commission alleging that the proposed shutoffs would violate the Utilities Commission Act (UCA) and also to send formal letters to FortisBC and multiple provincial ministers.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) was quick to respond, announcing on May 12 that the PSPS has been suspended. Upon review, the BCUC directed FortisBC to suspend the implementation of its policy pending a BCUC review.

"I am happy that the commission is reviewing the PSPS," Coyne said. "We look forward to hearing the final ruling."

Coyne went on to say that this matter should serve as a reminder for any future projects or activities that may impact the town.

"We hope in the future that local authorities will be consulted before something like this happens again," he said.

FortisBC has been directed to file its PSPS policy with the BCUC by May 20.

Black Press Media has reached out to FortisBC for comment.