Kevin Timothy received a suspended sentence and 18 months probation on an animal cruelty charge related to his treatment of Hope (pictured), a female German shepherd that he owned before being seized by authorities. (File photo)

Probation, animal ownership ban issued in Hope the dog cruelty case

Kevin Timothy guilty in case of emaciated dog found tied to tree in remote area of Penelakut Island

A man who cruelly tied a wounded and emaciated dog to a tree and left it in a remote area of an island off Chemainus has been banned from animal ownership for life.

Kevin Timothy pled guilty to animal cruelty in the case of Hope, a German shepherd found by a volunteer search party on Penelakut Island leashed to a tree with plastic and wire, and suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

RELATED STORY: How a Penelakut Island family gave Hope the dog the gift of life

Timothy received a suspended sentence at the Duncan courthouse on July 14 and will be placed on 18 months probation. He is not permitted to be alone with an animal unless he is the company of a responsible adult.

The Chemainus resident was the owner of the one-year-old female until May, 2019, when the BC SPCA took custody of the animal after she was discovered in critical condition.

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital where she was treated after her rescue. She is reported to be happy and healthy in her new home.

Timothy made his first court appearance in Duncan on Dec. 17, 2019, where it was decided he would consult with legal counsel and consider a plea.

He was to enter his plea in March, 2020, but most court proceedings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge in June.

RELATED STORY: German shepherd found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Langford

Timothy faced the maximum penalty of up to two years in jail, a $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons
Next story
B.C. boaters on lookout for unwanted American travellers

Just Posted

Probation, animal ownership ban issued in Hope the dog cruelty case

Kevin Timothy guilty in case of emaciated dog found tied to tree in remote area of Penelakut Island

Symphony Splash goes virtual, revisits 2018 performance

Organizers postpone live event until Aug. 2, 2021

Accommodation revenues in Victoria down 86 per cent in June

Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) cites figures in call for additional support

Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons

Drop off donations of unseasoned, uncooked fish welcome

Coalition calls for public input on environmental framework for Saanich Peninsula

Document currently drafted calls for improved collaboration among local municipalities

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

Swimmers and boaters in Nanaimo rescue girl on inflatable blown out to sea

Winds and current carry out six-year-old girl from beach at Pipers Lagoon Park

B.C. boaters on lookout for unwanted American travellers

Ad hoc group scanning boat data to catch boaters violating border rules during COVID-19

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Most Read