Production underway at B.C.'s newest gold mine opens near Smithers

Blue Lagoon Resources celebrated its grand opening of its Dome Mountain project located 66 km east of Smithers

B.C.'s newest gold mine is now in operation.

Blue Lagoon Resources has officially cut the ribbon on its Dome Mountain project located 66 km east of Smithers.

Last week, the company held a celebration at the site with many politicians and other dignitaries attending.

Now that it is in production, the Dome Mountain mine is expected to output 15,000 ounces of gold per year.

Earlier this year, the company announced it had received both its mining and effluent/discharge permits from the corresponding BC ministries, gaining authorization for full-scale underground mining operations at Dome Mountain.

To support the proposed mine operation, in 2021, Blue Lagoon entered a toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining and will ship the mineralized material to its milling facilities at Merritt, BC, for processing.

The most recent project owner was Gavin Mines, which held it for 12 years and completed a significant part of the infrastructure construction and underground development.

The company said the project has the full support of Lake Babine First Nation with strong local community support.