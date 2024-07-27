Progress continues on Shetland Creek fire as more orders and alerts downgraded

Fire remains most active on the southern flank near Spences Bridge, but community not under threat

More evacuation alerts and orders have been downgraded or rescinded as crews continue to battle the Shetland Creek wildfire near Ashcroft.

The Village of Ashcroft has downgraded an evacuation order for a portion of the village along Highway 1 to an evacuation alert, while the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) changed some evacuation alerts in the area of the fire to all clear. These include alerts that were issued for parts of TNRD Area "I" along Highway 1 north of Ashcroft, and along the Thompson River south of Ashcroft.

An evacuation alert issued by the TNRD along Highway 99 north of Cache Creek, because of the Finney Creek wildfire, has also been changed to all clear. That fire broke out on Monday (July 22), and is now classed as being Under Control.

The Cook's Ferry Indian Band has downgraded evacuation orders to alerts for Indian Reserves #9, 10, 11, 11A, 18, and 20 due to the decreased fire activity on the eastern flank of the fire. This change includes all reserves on the east side of the Thompson River and at Basque. The District of Logan Lake has downgraded an order to an alert on the east side of the Thompson River near a water intake plant for Highland Valley Copper. The Ashcroft Indian Band is remaining on evacuation alert for the time being and will reassess the situation on Monday, July 29.

As of Friday (July 26), the Shetland Creek wildfire was estimated to have grown slightly to 23,035.6 hectares. Some 197 firefighters are responding to the fire, comprised of BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) personnel, contract crews, and out of country resources. There are 50 structural protection personnel assigned to the fire, along with 12 helicopters and 29 pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews continue to be engaged in 24-hour operations in the Venables Valley, where at least 20 structures — including six primary residences — are known to have been lost. Residents will be able to access the area for the first time since the fire on Saturday, July 27 on a site visit arranged by the TNRD. Crews continue to extinguish hot spots in the area, and it is not known when residents will be able to return to being the clean-up and rebuilding processes.

The fire remains very active along the south flank near Spences Bridge. While the community itself is not under threat, structure protection personnel have placed structure protection apparatus on some buildings. Fire guards continue to be constructed along Murray Creek through the Twaal Valley west of Spences Bridge.

The Shetland Creek wildfire was discovered on July 12, and on July 18 merged with the nearby Teit Creek wildfire, which was discovered on July 13. Both fires were caused by lightning, according to the BCWS.

For more information about the Shetland Creek wildfire, and other fires in the province, go to the BC Wildfire Service website.