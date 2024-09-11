Prohibited driver caught using his phone also had expired visa: Oak Bay police

Police issue multiple tickets to allegedly distracted drivers

While Oak Bay police caught multiple drivers using their phones last week, one was prohibited from being behind the wheel in B.C.

Police intercepted the first driver on Oak Bay Avenue near Foul Bay Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 4.

“Police observed a male driver using an electronic device while driving a Tesla,” Oak Bay police said in its weekly press release. “The male was observed sending and receiving text messages while holding the phone in his hand.”

Officers stopped the 38-year-old driver and discovered that his insurance had expired in June of last year. The man was issued several tickets totalling $966.

The following day, an officer was leaving the police station parking lot just before 3 p.m. when he observed a driver with their phone in hand, the release said. After his vehicle was pulled over, police said the man provided the officer a false name.

The 36-year-old was arrested for obstructing a police officer. The Oak Bay force then learned the man was prohibited from driving in B.C. and that his work visa had expired two years ago.

The driver was issued a $368 ticket for using his phone and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“The man was transported to the Saanich Police Department cells, where the Canadian Border Services Agency took over the case,” police said.