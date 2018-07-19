The top level of the parkade at Royal Jubilee Hospital will get a barrier to prevent suicides and suicide attempts. According to Island Health, one person has died from a fall off the building since 2009. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Project provides barrier to suicides at hospital parkade

VIHA budgets $650,000 for work at Royal Jubilee Hospital parkade

New measures promise to prevent suicides at the Royal Jubilee Hospital parkade.

Meribeth Burton, a spokesperson for Vancouver Island Health (VIHA), said the organization is installing a barrier on the top level of the Royal Jubilee Hospital parkade to prevent suicides and suicide attempts that lead to self-harm.

“Since 2009, there has been one tragic death as a result of a fall,” she said.

The future height of the parkade with the barrier would be 14.41 metres (not counting the stairwell and elevator shaft). Its current height without the barrier is 12.96 metres. Mesh screens would cover the openings at the lower levels of the parkade as part of the larger upgrades.

Current estimates peg costs at $650,000, with the final cost unavailable until VIHA has tendered the project.

The barrier itself consists of hollow square steel pipes ranging in height from eight feet to nine feet. They would be some 3.5 inches wide and stand about four inches apart.

VIHA plans to start construction this summer when the parkade is less busy.

“We have a number of existing safety measures in place including temporary fencing around the top level, surveillance cameras to monitor activity, increased patrols by Protection Services Officers and signage offering help and support to people who might be in distress,” she said. “The new barrier will be one more safety measure in place to better support patients, staff and visitors.”

The public first heard of the proposal Monday when Saanich council approved a variance for the barrier.

“Members of the general public have gained access to the higher levels of this parkade over the past years, and unfortunately, a few have committed suicide,” said Peter Johannknecht of Cascadia Architects. “So Island Health has taken the initiative to introduce a safety upgrade, which we were proposing here.”

Councillors unanimously approved the requested variance (which still requires final ratification). “If we can save lives through a small variance, this is worth supporting,” said Coun. Colin Plant.

A staff report from Sharon Hvozdanski, Saanich’s director of planning, said the proposed guard fence represents a “thoughtful response to an unfortunate need.”

She said that the varying heights of the pipes would give the barrier an “undulating, wave-like pattern.” Their ends would be capped and some pipes would be rotated to create additional interest.

Construction of the parkade was completed in 2000. Saanich at the time granted a variance of 3.4 metres above the permissible height of nine metres.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Just Posted

Pandora supervised consumption site has busy first month

Site whose aim is to save lives takes on a new client-driven name: The Harbour

Project provides barrier to suicides at hospital parkade

VIHA budgets $650,000 for work at Royal Jubilee Hospital parkade

Our Place celebrates Christmas in July

Afternoon barbecue serves up turkey burgers and Santa hats under the hot sun

Pedestrian struck on Quadra Street

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Quadra Street at Hulford… Continue reading

Police respond after dog left in vehicle at the movies

West Shore RCMP determined the animal was not in distress

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Island man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Fraser Valley music festival

James Allen Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty of three charges

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Former Vike returns to lead women’s rowing program

Williams rowed for UVic, Oxford and Canada

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Most Read