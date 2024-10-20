B.C. NDP's Steve Morissette wins Kootenay-Monashee

Preliminary results put NDP candidate firmly in the lead

NDP candidate Steve Morissette has won the Kootenay-Monashee Riding in the B.C. Provincial Election.

With 25 of 26 ballot boxes counted Morissette was leading by about 2500 votes with 52 per cent of total vote.

The riding has been an NDP stronghold for almost 20 years with Katrine Conroy representing the area in the B.C. Legislature since 2005. Conroy won approximately 60 per cent of the riding's votes in each of those elections.

From his election night headquarters Morissette told Castlegar News, "This is a fantastic win. I learned from this that candidates don't win elections, it is the team and we had such an amazing team."

Morissette also thanked his competitors Glen Byle (Conservative) and Donovan Cavers (Green) for stepping up to run in the election.

"They are two good people and going forward I really want to work with everyone. I don't believe in fighting and battling, I believe in finding common ground and moving forward."

Byle received 29 per cent of the votes and Cavers received nine per cent.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Oct. 26-28, when the final counting of votes is scheduled.

There are 32,241 registered voters in the Kootenay-Monashee Riding and about 3.55 million in the province.

According to Elections BC, 6,768 Kootenay-Monashee residents voted during the advance voting phase. That is approximately 21 per cent of the riding’s registered voters.

This story will be updated as more election results are confirmed.

