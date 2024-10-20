 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. NDP's Steve Morissette wins Kootenay-Monashee

Preliminary results put NDP candidate firmly in the lead
Betsy Kline
Betsy Kline
steve-morrisette-web
Steve Morissette is the B.C. NDP candidate for Kootenay-Monashee.Submitted

NDP candidate Steve Morissette has won the Kootenay-Monashee Riding in the B.C. Provincial Election.  

With 25 of 26 ballot boxes counted Morissette was leading by about 2500 votes with 52 per cent of total vote.

The riding has been an NDP stronghold for almost 20 years with Katrine Conroy representing the area in the B.C. Legislature since 2005. Conroy won approximately 60 per cent of the riding's votes in each of those elections. 

From his election night headquarters Morissette told Castlegar News, "This is a fantastic win. I learned from this that candidates don't win elections, it is the team and we had such an amazing team."

Morissette also thanked his competitors Glen Byle (Conservative) and Donovan Cavers (Green) for stepping up to run in the election.

"They are two good people and going forward I really want to work with everyone. I don't believe in fighting and battling, I believe in finding common ground and moving forward."

Byle received 29 per cent of the votes and Cavers received nine per cent.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Oct. 26-28, when the final counting of votes is scheduled. 

There are 32,241 registered voters in the Kootenay-Monashee Riding and about 3.55 million in the province. 

According to Elections BC, 6,768 Kootenay-Monashee residents voted during the advance voting phase. That is approximately 21 per cent of the riding’s registered voters. 

This story will be updated as more election results are confirmed.

Find more election coverage here.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Betsy Kline

About the Author: Betsy Kline

After spending several years as a freelance writer for the Castlegar News, Betsy joined the editorial staff as a reporter in March of 2015. In 2020, she moved into the editor's position.
Read more

Related

B.C. ELECTION: Furstenau out after bid to capture different seat fails
B.C. ELECTION: Furstenau out after bid to capture different seat fails
B.C. NDP's Brittny Anderson re-elected in Kootenay Central
B.C. NDP's Brittny Anderson re-elected in Kootenay Central