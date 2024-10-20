Conservative Á’a:líya Warbus wins Chilliwack-Cultus Lake riding

B.C. NDP incumbent Kelli Paddon loses seat after one term

Conservative MLAs-elect Heather Maahs (left) and Á’a:líya Warbus celebrate their wins on election night at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Conservative MLAs-elect Heather Maahs (left) and Á'a:líya Warbus celebrate their wins on election night at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Conservative candidate Á’a:líya Warbus has won the Chilliwack-Cultus Lake riding in the 2024 provincial election.

"I'm so excited to be moving into a new part of my life," Warbus said from her campaign victory event, "and representing all of the people from this riding. I'm just excited."

She said there was also an element of "disbelief," in the results that showed she had 55 per cent of the votes with only a few ballot boxes remaining, with 12,988 votes, ahead of Kelli Paddon's 10,635 votes.

"What I heard from people most is that cost of living and (the need for) helping people who are struggling right now homeless in our very own streets of Chilliwack," Warbus. "We want to see that change, and we want to see life become more affordable for people."

Job one once she takes office as MLA will be "to get the budget back on track" to trickle down to everyone in British Columbia, "whether that's direct work we take on or not."

"I want to thank everybody, every single supporter, every single voter, regardless of how you vote. I think as a community, we need to come together and we need to come together on the issue side to drive this part, we're stronger together. That's my message."

Warbus was running against incumbent NDP candidate Kelli Paddon, who was first elected in 2020.

Warbus was born and raised in Stó:lō territory, with deep family roots in politics and activism.

The media company owner announced she was running for the Conservatives because she said leader John Rustad would end NDP policies like the so-called safe-supply of opioids.

"Instead of fighting for prevention and rehabilitation, this Eby NDP government is pushing these addictive drugs on both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people," Warbus said in campaign bid.

Advance voting was stronger than ever in this election, with more than a million people casting a ballot ahead of Voting Day.

In Chilliwack-Cultus Lake, 11,503 people took advantage of advance voting, and in Chilliwack North, 10,128 people voted early.

Comparatively in 2020, Chilliwack-Kent saw 8,700 advance votes, and the riding of Chilliwack saw just 6,490 votes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.