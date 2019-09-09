Prolific offender arrested in Metchosin

A “chronic offender” wanted on charges of dangerous driving and fleeing from police was arrested in Metchosin.

At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, West Shore RCMP officers were patrolling when they spotted two suspicious people in the area of Duke Road and Chapel Heights. One of the officers recognized 25-year-old Devan Lambert, wanted for an outstanding warrant for arrest in Victoria and a number of other offences on the West Shore.

Lambert was arrested for failing to comply with a court order and upon attending court, received an additional 12 charges stemming from an encounter with police on Aug. 16. The charges include five counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, two counts of driving while prohibited and driving while suspended.

“In August, West Shore RCMP officers spotted Lambert and knew he was wanted for the outstanding warrant listed above,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer. “When officers attempted to stop Lambert he fled from police driving dangerously through a red light and into oncoming traffic. During the flight from police, Lambert is alleged to have been driving a vehicle that was stolen from View Royal.”

Lambert is facing additional charges of possession of stolen priority in relation to a separate vehicle stolen out of Comox.

Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu, operations commander for the West Shore RCMP, called the arrest a “job well done.”

“Our officers are routinely briefed on crime trends and chronic offenders who may be in the area,” he stated. “We can attribute the capture of Devan Lambert to the keen eye of the officer who, along with other officers on the road, were able to safely bring Lambert into custody.”