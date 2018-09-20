(News Bulletin file)

Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car

Jackson Filgate, 34, of Nanaimo, faces stolen property, drug charges after being arrested Sept. 18

Nanaimo RCMP says it arrested a prolific offender after he was found snoozing in a stolen car.

Jackson Filgate, 34, a “well-known prolific offender from Nanaimo,” was found asleep in a Chevrolet Aveo, with a large number of stolen items at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

An officer noticed Filgate parked in the Shenton and Labieux roads area.

“Upon further inspection, the officer noted the driver’s door to be slightly ajar,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The officer then found Filgate inside, fast asleep. The officer ran the plate attached to the [vehicle] and found it to be stolen and the vehicle reported stolen from Nanaimo, just three days prior. Filgate’s name was run through police databases, and it was noted he was prohibited from being in any vehicle without the registered owner’s consent.”

Filgate was arrested and among the items found in the car were a security jacket thought to be stolen from a vehicle in Port Alberni, dozens of pieces of ID, tools, alcohol and break-in instruments. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Langford area, said O’Brien.

Filgate faces 15 charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools, breach of probation and theft of mail. In addition, O’Brien said a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine was allegedly found on Filgate and he also faces charges drug charges.

“The officers have a lot of work ahead of them as they attempt to sort out where and from who the items were stolen. Many of the tools and items found have no identifying markers which makes it that more difficult to determine where they were stolen from,” O’Brien said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria officers ready ride Tour de Rock
Next story
Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP block entrance to Goldstream Park, expected to evict all campers Thursday morning

Roving tent city moved to provincial park Wednesday, advocates say homeless unfairly targeted

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria officers ready ride Tour de Rock

The annual ride across Vancouver Island for cancer research begins this weekend and arrives in Victoria Oct. 4 and 5

Saanich seeks power to lower speed limits

Saanich will have the power to lower speed limits to 30 km/h under changes

Victoria Royals on a roll heading into WHL season opening weekend

Team looks to gain revenge on Prince George after pre-season loss to Cougars

United Way asks Victoria to share local love

2018 campaign aims to raise another $5M

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Following review, military police reopening 23 ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases

That rate was higher than most civilian police forces.

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

There was no mention of Russia publicly accepting a state-sponsored conspiracy to help its athletes win Olympic medals by doping.

Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car

Jackson Filgate, 34, of Nanaimo, faces stolen property, drug charges after being arrested Sept. 18

Nanaimo’s Tilray pot stock continues rising, firm now worth more than $21 billion US

The B.C. company’s shares have risen more than 1,000 % since its initial public offering in July

Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks 4-1

Vancouver drops second straight NHL exhibition contest

Most Read