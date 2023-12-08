 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Prolific offender with warrants in multiple Island cities wanted by RCMP

Black Press Media
web1_231213-cvr-n-warrant-1_1
RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Brett Bystrom, who has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Brett Bystrom, who has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Brett Bystrom is wanted for the following:

• Three warrants from Comox Valley RCMP (theft under $5,000, fail to attend, utter counterfeit money);

• Five warrants from Port Alberni RCMP (possession counterfeit money, theft, fail to appear);

• One warrant from Nanaimo RCMP (flight from police);

• Two warrants from Ucluelet RCMP (assaulting peace officer, resist police officer, utter and possess counterfeit money);

• One warrant from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP (assault);

• Four warrants Ladysmith RCMP (breach of release order).

Brett Bystrom is described as:

• Caucasian;

• 37 year old;

• 175 cm (5 ft 9 in);

• 68 kg (150 lbs);

• Brown hair;

• Blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).