Propane truck catches fire on highway near Nanaimo

Snowy roads were slowed down even more after a truck caught fire on the highway north of Nanaimo.
Emergency crews were called to reports of the propane truck on fire on the Island Highway near Lantzville Road at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19
Crews are mopping up and one northbound lane is open to traffic.
