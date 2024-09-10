Proper guide dog protocols spelled out for B.C. servers, cab drivers

B.C. Office of the Human Rights Commissioner creates posters, stickers, infographics, guides

B.C.'s human rights commissioner released a new tool for the rights of guide-dog users after hearing from some who have had troubles accessing services from taxis and restaurants.

The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner released the new educational resources Tuesday (Sept. 10) to better help workers in the restaurant and taxi industries understand responsibilities for people who use guide or service dogs.

Human rights commission Kasari Govender said her office has heard too many accounts of guide and service dog users "being treated poorly and even denied access to these services."

"These experiences can be embarrassing, stressful, isolating and sometimes even dangerous."

One story the human rights commissioner's office heard was of a guide-dog user who was released from hospital and needed a taxi to take her home. A nurse called for a taxi, but the driver refused the woman service because of her guide dog, despite that being illegal.

The office says if the driver had been provided with the proper resources to understand that they are obligated under B.C. law to transport visually impaired people and their guide dogs, "these kinds of human rights violations could be avoided."

With that, B.C. Office of the Human Rights Commissioner created posters, stickers, infographics, guides and answered frequently asked questions for both the taxi and the restaurant industry.

Govender said her office wants to support people working in the service industries by providing tools and clear information on human rights and preventing discrimination against people with disabilities.

The office of the human rights has also heard many stories from guide-dog users being refused service at restaurants and cafes. Last year, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled in favour of a visually impaired guide-dog user who was discriminated against on the basis of her disability while trying to access service at a cafe.

"Despite the tribunal's ruling, misinformation about the rights of guide-dog users and discrimination in the service industry continue," a release says.

Guide-dog user Georgia Pike said it's imperative that accurate and education material is widely distributed.

"Blind and visually impaired people have the right to use the tools they need to navigate the world, whether that be a white cane or a guide dog. As a guide dog user, I experience access issues the majority of the time I enter public venues. While there is legislation making it illegal to interfere with a guide dog team’s access, it is not clear."