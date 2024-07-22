Properties on Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge now on evacuation order

Community of Spences Bridge remains on evacuation alert as Shetland Creek wildfire moves toward Trans-Canada Highway

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has expanded an evacuation order for properties along Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge, as the Shetland Creek wildfire moves closer to the Trans-Canada.

An evacuation alert remains in place for Spences Bridge, properties along Highway 1 between Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and Hat Creek Valley, and has been expanded to include properties southeast of Ashcroft in TNRD Area "I" along the Thompson River.

The evacuation order already covered 88 addressed properties in Venables Valley and along Oregon Jack Road. It has been expanded to include another nine addressed properties along Highway 1 from Spences Bridge to Ashcroft. Highway 1 remains closed to all traffic.

Evacuation alerts and orders are also in place for the Cook's Ferry Band, the Oregon Jack Band, and the Ashcroft Band. For more information, check the individual Band websites and social media channels.

Anyone who is in an area covered by an evacuation order must leave immediately. A person must not enter the evacuation order area for the purposes of residing, occupying, or visiting the area.

Evacuated residents can report to the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at the Merritt Civic Centre (1950 Mamette Avenue, Merritt) between noon and 8 p.m. daily. They can also access the online Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool at ess.gov.bc.ca, or call 1-844-537-7377.

Anyone who requires transportation assistance from the area can call the TNRD's Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll-free at 1-866-377-7188).

For information on evacuation orders and alerts, and the location of reception centres, go to eoc.tnrd.ca or emergencyinfobc.ca.

To receive timely and accurate evacuation alert and order information, please use the Voyent Alert! emergency alert system and subscribe to the TNRD. To register, go to tnrd.ca/voyent.