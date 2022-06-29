The property tax deadline is quickly approaching on July 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property tax deadline quickly approaching in Greater Victoria

Homeowner grants must be applied for through the province

Property taxes are due.

The July 4 deadline is quickly approaching, so make sure to make that payment and apply for your homeowner’s grant. If this isn’t done by the end of the business day on Monday, a late penalty will be applied.

Ways to make payments vary by municipality, so contact yours to find an option that works for you.

New last year, homeowner grants must be claimed through the province and not through your municipality. Qualifying homeowners must apply each year to receive a grant.

To apply or to learn more about the grant process, go to the provincial government’s website.

ALSO READ: B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

 

