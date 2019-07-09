Residents living along the forested area at 950 Worrall Dr. and 804 Latoria Rd. received notices about the intent to rezone 73 acres of the land into a development. (Google Maps screenshot)

Proposal moving forward for 73-acre land parcel development in Langford

Residents ‘disappointed’ with committee decision

Nearly 200 people made their way to Langford City Hall Monday night to voice their concerns and oppose a 73-acre development in South Langford.

Ridley Bros. Development Ltd. has applied to rezone forested lands bordering 804 Latoria Rd. and 950 Worrall Dr. to allow for a 450-home development. It would be a mix of single-family homes on small lots, townhouses, recreational amenities, a community facility and a potential school site.

At Monday’s planning, zoning and affordable housing committee meeting, committee voted to bring the development proposal to council with the amendments that 30 per cent of the land — as opposed to the standard 25 per cent — be designated green space and that the developer is to have another public consultation before going to council.

“We’re disappointed,” said Nicole Polet, a member of a group called Citizens of South Langford for Sustainable Development (CSLSD).

The group is made up of many individuals who are neighbours to the 73-acre land parcel and asked that Langford create a forested park in the area instead, integrating development and natural green space.

“Despite a giant group of people…and possibly one of the best turnouts [the city has] seen, they still pushed it through,” Polet said. “We didn’t feel heard.”

READ MORE: South Langford residents fight to save forested parcel of land

Polet said the group is concerned about what will make up the 30 per cent of green space that will be set aside. She said they worry it will be part of people’s back yards where they might be able to cut down trees if they want. The group is also worried that a school may not be placed on the land — even though the developer has proposed a possible school site — because there are currently no assurances of it being built.

Langford Coun. Denise Blackwell said the possibility of a school site on the lands is a big reason for moving forward with the proposal.

Blackwell said she received a call from Ravi Parmar — SD62 trustee — on the weekend saying it was important to get a site set aside for a new elementary school in the area. She said rezoning the land parcel is an important step to possibly opening a school on it.

“We’re just doing broad brush rezoning of the land,” Blackwell said. “[The developer] has to do their due diligence but as far as I’m concerned [the school] is a critical piece of the rezoning proposal.”

The developer proposed that playing fields attached to the school count as part of the 30 per cent of mandatory green space.

They have also proposed green space to exist in the riparian zones along two creeks that pass through the land. Langford’s Official Community Plan designates that development be 43 metres from either side of the high water mark of a body of water to ensure riparian areas are protected. The developer is proposing the non-disturbance area be lessened to 15 metres from the high-water mark on either side of the creeks.

READ ALSO: Langford affordable housing development complete

Blackwell said in addition to stream side protection, more green space will be added.

“I’m not sure where it would be but in my view it shouldn’t be in people’s backyards,” Blackwell said.

While Polet said she agrees affordable housing is needed, she noted that only 10 of the 450 planned homes will be affordable, according to the proposal.

The developer is proposing to construct 30 homes as small lot homes on parcels of 200 square metres or less. The first 10 would be offered for no more than $399,000 and the additional 20 would be sold at current market value.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said he’d like to see the 73 acres go towards housing, green space, a school, a turf field and a village centre.

Blackwell also noted these plans are in very early stages and that there will be more time to review the proposal and make changes if needed.

Polet said the CSLSD group members are thankful for an opportunity to speak out and meet with the developer but she said they also have an action plan lined up to continue challenging the development.

“A overwhelming majority of us want to see part of that land protected as a park,” Polet said. “We’re continuing to fight for what we feel is appropriate for the community.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Coast to coast’: New Beer Fest hosts promise breweries from east to west

Just Posted

‘Coast to coast’: New Beer Fest hosts promise breweries from east to west

Close to 100 brewers to participate in Great Canadian Beer Festival in Victoria

City of Victoria hiring someone to dig through its trash

Selected candidate will be responsible for going through city trash bins for new study

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Oak Bay marks start, or end, of 770km-long trail

Anderson Hill Park named southern end of new V.I. Trail

Girls’ father wouldn’t communicate, mother tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

Conditions ‘very dry’ across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read