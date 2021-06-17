Sooke Fire Rescue firefighters evacuate an injured hiker on Mount Manuel Quimper in March 2021. Sooke will soon be moving to a new fire dispatch service. (Facebook – Sooke Fire Rescue)

Sooke Fire Rescue firefighters evacuate an injured hiker on Mount Manuel Quimper in March 2021. Sooke will soon be moving to a new fire dispatch service. (Facebook – Sooke Fire Rescue)

Proposed fire dispatch deal could save Sooke thousands of dollars

New dispatch needed after Langford drops out of CRD service

The City of Langford’s decision to strike out on its own for emergency fire dispatch services will likely put more cash in the pockets of Sooke taxpayers.

Langford has operated a joint fire dispatch service for nine years with Sooke, Highlands, Metchosin, Salt Spring Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Juan de Fuca electoral areas under the auspices of the Capital Regional District.

The recent move forced the other municipalities to find another service, and after the CRD looked around, it found only one likely partner – Saanich.

ALSO READ: Sooke taxpayers face $300,000 bill for police dispatching

“We didn’t have much of a choice because only Saanich answered the RFP (request for proposal). Now we’re waiting for more information from the CRD,” Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount said.

The District of Sooke pays $120,995 a year for the Langford dispatch, and that’s expected to drop to $87,356 when Saanich takes over the service next year.

“It will be modelled on cost per call, based on call volume rather than on population,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

Sooke Fire Rescue answers about 850 calls per year.

Mount said there’s still the opportunity to save more money with the dispatch service since there will be no start-up costs with Saanich because it is an existing service.

Over the last several years, many smaller dispatch centres in the Fraser Valley, Nanaimo and Trail have closed, with emergency services being moved to larger centres to handle calls. The trend is fewer dispatch centres taking on greater responsibilities to improve their infrastructure, Mount said.

RELATED: Langford looks to strike out on its own for emergency fire dispatch services

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the needs of an urban area like Langford are different from other communities in the regional group, so it makes sense they would seek separate contracts.

As the largest municipality in the group, Langford’s participation has been financially meaningful. But with the switch to a more significant external dispatch operator, a CRD staff report said there will likely be no financial implications due to Langford leaving.

Staff predicted in the report a cost savings of up to half, even without Langford.

Langford has mutual aid agreements with Colwood and View Royal, which haven’t used the Langford-based dispatch since 2012. Coordination between the separate dispatchers is currently manual, which Langford Mayor Stew Young said leads to “some delay.” He previously told Black Press the system works as is, but he thinks using the same dispatcher will make it better.

– with files from Zoe Ducklow


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency callsSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Just Posted

Graduating students at Esquimalt Secondary School will have a rolling grad ceremony this Saturday (June 19). (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt High School’s graduation a driving experience

Second annual car rally and drive-through diploma pickup on tap for Saturday

Wanted man Michael Bruce was arrested Wednesday in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP find wanted man hiding under mattress

Michael Bruce had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Sooke and the West Shore

Brian Korzenowski rides with Athena, left, and Venus who are safely strapped in and goggled up with the wind in their fur. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to Sooke Road commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

A lift on marine border restrictions by next summer would bring an economic gain to Greater Victoria through the cruise industry. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich calls for opening of marine borders by summer 2022

Council to ask feds to end restrictions in time to allow planning for next cruise ship season

There were 255 babies born in Victoria in May 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pandemic baby boom makes for a busier Vancouver Island Father’s Day

Victoria’s 255 babies born in May up almost 10 per cent over last year

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: When was the last time you visited the mainland?

The films are again lighting the screens at local theatres, the wine… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko, a Vancouver lawyer, has been suspended from practice for two months after admitting that his firm mismanaged $44,353.19 in client trust funds. (Acumen Law)
High-profile B.C. lawyer suspended over $44K in mismanaged client trust funds

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko admits to failing to supervise his staff and find, report the shortage

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

A float plane crashed into the waters near Painters Lodge in Campbell River on Thursday morning. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Floatplane ‘just dropped from the sky and hit the sand bar’ near Campbell River: witness

Pilot uninjured, plane hit sandbar while landing

Most Read