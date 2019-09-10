Full driver doors will be installed on the double deckers, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province. According to BC Transit the project is expected to cost $6.5 million. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protective doors for BC Transit drivers coming later this year

$6.5 million project will see old buses retrofitted while new buses will come with added protection

BC Transit is making some changes to its buses in order to protect drivers.

Full driver doors will be installed on double deckers, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province. According to BC Transit, the project is expected to cost $6.5 million.

READ ALSO: Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

The doors will include a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base, designed to increase driver protection. The door’s windows can be adjusted to account for sightlines associated with different seat positions.

BC Transits says it’s on track to have new replacement and expansion buses come with the full driver door installed. The first buses with the full driver door will arrive later this year.

READ ALSO: Update: BC Transit driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault

In early 2020, the process of retrofitting 650 buses in the provincial fleet will begin. Buses scheduled for replacement within two years won’t be getting the door, instead, the replacement bus will be equipped with a door.

BC Transit says safety is its top priority. Other tools in place to protect drivers and passengers include security cameras, training drivers to diffuse situations, partnerships with first responders and a radio system on buses.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Mainly cloudy with chance of showers for Tuesday
VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

