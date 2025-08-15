Protest banner appears on B.C. legislature, investigation underway

A pro-Palestine protest banner was seen high on the front of the B.C. legislature on Thursday, Aug. 14

An investigation is ongoing after a flag reading "Free Palestine Economic Sanctions" appeared high on the front of the B.C. legislature on Thursday morning.

A breach or unauthorized entry of the building is not suspected. Authorities have not said whether it is known how exactly the banner was placed so high on the building, other than that it was "external."

“An external security breach took place overnight (August 13-14, 2025) at the Parliament Buildings," said an emailed statement from the Office of the Clerk. "The matter is being taken very seriously, and a full investigation is underway.”

The Victoria Police Department is investigating in addition to an internal inquiry.

The incident is being investigated as mischief, according to a statement from the police department on Friday afternoon.

“In the early morning hours of August 14, 2025, staff at the B.C. legislature discovered a large banner affixed to the front of the building," said Staff Sgt. Shawn Robson, in an emailed statement. "The banner had been secured with ropes from an elevated location, indicating deliberate placement by an unknown individual or group."

Robson said updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.