Protester tapes herself to Marine Harvest ship in Victoria

Orca Chief ship taken over by group of opponents against fish farms in B.C.

Fish-farm opponents have taken over the Orca Chief ship at Point Hope Shipyard Sept.5 in a direct action involving one woman taping herself to the navigational antenna on the top of the ship.

At least three protesters from Fish Farms Out and The Matriarch Camp are on board the vessel that belongs to fish-farm corporation Marine Harvest Canada. Protester Samantha Matthews is taped to the ship’s antenna.

“I’ve always wanted to be on this ship, so it feels good!” said matriarch grandmother Tsastilqualus Ambers into the megaphone. “We’ve just been told we’re trespassing, well what are they doing on our waters?”

The groups are calling for an end to open-net fish farming.

Three protesters were arrested and removed at 8:45 a.m., including leader Tsastilqualus Ambers’ son.

Police are in negotiations with the rest, according to Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford.

Wild Salmon Defenders are staging a protest against fish farms at Point Hope Shipyard #yyj pic.twitter.com/4z1dQFXfVQ — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) September 5, 2018

Opponents of open-net fish farms say the water flowing between the pens holding the farmed fish and the greater marine environment allows diseases and parasites to be passed to wild salmon.

