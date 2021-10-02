Protesters arrested for blocking industry at Fairy Creek

RCMP officers gather in front of a tripod erected by protesters during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction in the Fairy Creek watershed on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (RCMP photo)

The BC Supreme Court injunction barring protesters from the Fairy Creek area has been lifted, but police are still enforcing other laws in the disputed area of Vancouver Island.

Officers from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment arrested three old-growth logging protesters on Friday, Oct. 1 for mischief and obstruction after they blocked industry workers from accessing forestry roads in the region.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the group to let industry vehicles pass through, their efforts were unsuccessful. The three people who were arrested were taken to the Lake Cowichan detachment for processing and released with a future court date.

Police say they were also told that a group of tree planters was challenged when they entered the area. The tree planters’ vehicles were searched by a group of individuals and their access was delayed. They ultimately decided to leave the area. Police are now investigating that interaction.

