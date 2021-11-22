Protesters block Pat Bay Highway Sunday evening

Protesters with a banner stating ‘RCMP off the yintah’ (Wet’suwet’en territory) blocked a section of the Pat Bay Highway near Elk Lake for approximately two hours Sunday evening. (Charles Bodi/Twitter)

Protesters blocked Highway 17 for more than two hours Sunday evening, driving angry motorists to social media to express their frustration.

Signalling their support for Wet’suwet’en demonstrations and the fight against fossil fuels, protesters blocked both directions of the Pat Bay Highway between Haliburton and Sayward roads in Saanich at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. The highway reopened shortly before 7:45 p.m.

The closure left traffic to detour through neighbourhoods with some motorists stuck on the highway until the roadway reopened.

Beyond irritated to be stuck in this protest traffic. Is the intent to be garnering support? Quite the opposite happening. #yyj #yyjtraffic #saanichpolice #frustrating #30litrefuelrationdwindlingquickly — Melissa Riis (@MRiisxo) November 22, 2021

Saanich police were on scene monitoring the protest.

