Members of the West Shore RCMP Detachment listen as marchers with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion protest the Mounties’ treatment of Indigenous people. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Protesters gather at west Shore RCMP detachment

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) marched along Millstream Road and arrived at the West Shore RCMP detachment at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday to voice their anger with the RCMP’s treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Approximately 25 people took part, most wearing masks, as several speakers launched an angry, obscenity-laced tirade at a handful of RCMP members standing off to the side.

READ MORE: Protesters to march across Millstream overpass during morning commute in Langford

Some of the accusations included that the RCMP was “created to kill Indigenous people” and the Mounties “helped priests grab Indigenous children” from their parents, and the RCMP endanger lives of Indigenous people “every time they show up.”

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said everyone in Canada has the right to peaceful protest. “We don’t have a problem with anyone coming here,” she said. “We’re just here to ensure everyone’s safety and to make sure our vehicles can get in and out and to allow people to get in and out of the building.”

READ MORE: Extinction Rebellion vows to keep pressuring government following Liberal re-election

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion march to the West Shore RCMP detachment to condemn the Mounties’ treatment of Indigenous people. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Previous story
Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019
Next story
Vancouver man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Just Posted

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Saanich police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

Victims contacted by scammers claiming to be Chinese Police

Protesters gather at west Shore RCMP detachment

Rick Stiebel/News Staff Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR)… Continue reading

Sooke woman looking for kind stranger who offered hugs after dog was put to sleep

Rose O’Neill posted online looking for woman who took ‘the time to comfort a stranger’

Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues wind warning easing off in the afternoon

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

Twisted nautical tale set right by local author

The story of the Tillicum has been wrong for a century

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read