Bylaw responds to protesters over daily compliance checks at Kelowna's Tent City

Protesters marched into bylaw offices on Friday

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The City of Kelowna and bylaw services are addressing the accusations by protesters regarding violence at Tent City.

In an emailed statement, the city said claims of destroying and stealing possessions are untrue.

“When we must remove material, it is always according to our bylaws and policies and is done with compassion and care,” said the city.

The city is denying allegations that residents of Tent City are being forced from their structures.

“As people have been leaving the site voluntarily, spots have opened up and bylaws have been asking people to move from Zone 1 into the other open spaces,” said the city.

The city maintains that bylaw services have not contributed to any violence.

Protesters at bylaw offices, on Friday, had hurled accusations that officers' work causes deaths at Tent City, however, the City of Kelowna stated that is “untrue and hurtful.”

City staff will review the concerns raised by the group that visited the Ellis Street offices on March 7 and will connect with them next week.

There are currently no criminal charges stemming from the accusations by the protesters of violence on the part of bylaw officers who do daily check-ins at Tent City.

A group of protesters, frustrated with the way regulations at a city-maintained encampment for people experiencing homelessness are enforced, marched from Tent City to bylaw offices on Friday, March 7.

The protest, organized by members of the Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan (USCO), comes a couple days after several individuals took a stand against daily bylaw “check-ins” at Kelowna's city-maintained and operated encampment called Tent City.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on March 7, more than 15 people marched from Tent City to Kelowna's bylaw office on Ellis Street to seek with bylaw services manager Nick Bonnett. They entered the office and read a statement to Bonnett and asked to have a meeting to regards to the situation. Bonnett stood and listened to the prepared statement, told the group he would get back in touch with them to set up a meeting, and asked them to leave. The group argued, asking for a meeting there in that moment and also argued that because bylaw services is at Tent City everyday, why can't they meet and have a conversation right away.

"I'm not going to commit to a conversation with you in this moment," said Bonnett.

About 20 minutes after the group left the bylaw office, Black Press Media asked for a comment from Bonnett, who declined at this time. He said he had to collect his thoughts and was going to talk with the City of Kelowna's media relations manager Tom Wilson. The city plans to release a statement.

During the walk from Tent City to the bylaw office and the protesting group held signs shouting, "protest people, not property," and "stop the sweeps."

Tony Baxter, a member of the USCO and someone who has worked as an outreach worker and for multiple non-profits in town doesn't live at Tent City but supports them and was there acting in solidarity.

"For years I have been building relationships with people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna and have witnessed time and again for years now bylaw officers violently displacing unhoused people from the places they are trying to call home," said Baxter.

When asked about using the word "violently" to describe bylaw officers, Baxter said "we should keep in mind that homelessness is violent to begin with."

"Being outside is violent," added Baxter. "Now municipalities, if they were to uphold international law, they would be housing people. Instead of that, what the City of Kelowna has been allocating money towards is more RCMP officers every year and more bylaw officers every year with the explicit plan to mitigate disorder relating to homelessness. In practice, what this means is bylaw officers going through Tent City every single day of the week taking peoples belongings, tearing down peoples tents, and if people are uncooperative, because they're entering into their homes, often times illegally, they phone the RCMP and will often times arrest people. This is what I mean by violence."

Baxter said bylaw should follow the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms "because a lot of their bylaws explicitly undermine those and there's no over-site to follow international law."

On March 5, bylaw officers intended to remove what they have deemed an unoccupied shelter from Tent City during a routine morning check-in for guideline compliance. Upon arrival, the officers were met by more than a dozen protesters standing hand-in-hand, protecting the shelter.

On that Wednesday, Bonnett said the bylaw officers had been given permission to remove the tent from its former owner but the protesters protecting the shelter allege that the shelter was still in use.

When asked about that on Friday, Baxter called it "an out-right lie." He added that bylaw officers served eviction notices to everyone living in Zone 1 of Tent City, which stated that people did not vacate the zone with all their belongings by Monday, March 3, they would confiscate it all.

Bylaw services conduct routine maintenance at Tent City every morning to ensure the individuals who live at Tent City conform to the city's guidelines. The guidelines are also posted throughout Tent City.

According to city bylaw, people experiencing unsheltered homelessness are only permitted to erect shelters at Tent City. Further, the shelters at the encampment must be temporary in nature and abide by fire-safe protocols.

Tent City residents told Black Press that they are growing tired of the daily check-ins as they believe their belongings are being stolen or unjustly taken if left unoccupied.

According to Tent City resident Adam Hillner, bylaw comes every day and “harasses everybody and takes their belongings, all of it, their tent and all, and were tired of them taking everything.” Hillner also spoke to media on Friday.

In an effort to find a solution for better communication between Tent City residents and bylaw officers, Hillner and others organized a protest group to have their concerns heard. On Wednesday, Hillner told Black Press Media all they want is to have a conversation with Bonnett. On Friday, Baxter echoed that same statement.

"The other thing that we want is simply for bylaw to come and talk with Tent City residents," said Baxter, who added there's "hundreds and hundreds of stories of violence."

Baxter said on top of having a conversation, they have demands they would like met.

"Ultimately, we want the violence to stop." said Baxter.

The allegations of violence have not been proven and Black Press Media is awaiting a comment from the City of Kelowna.