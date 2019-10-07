Protestors temporarily block the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria during a protest earlier this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday evening rush-hour

Organizers demand action in face of the climate crisis

Using the Johnson Street Bridge to get home on Monday may be a little more hectic than usual as Extinction Rebellion plans to block the bridge as part of a nationwide #BridgeOut campaign.

While cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be allowed through, organizers say this escalation in tactics is the minimum of what’s necessary to give young people a fighting chance at a decent future.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., activists will meet at the small plaza at Store Street and Pandora Avenue before making their way onto the bridge to stop traffic until 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands hit streets of Victoria for Global Climate Strike

The Victoria Police Department says they are aware of the event and will be providing additional updates on Sunday and Monday through their twitter account @vicpdcanada.

“As always with public demonstrations and protests, our focus will be on ensuring public safety at the event,” said Bowen Osoko, VicPD Spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Students won’t be punished for missing class for climate walkouts, say local school districts

This is one of many bridge takeovers happening across the country. One is planned for the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver on the same day.

The event follows last weeks Global Climate Strike — that saw thousands of people attend in Victoria alone — and a week of action prior to that. More than 150 countries around the world participated in the strikes, which are inspired by Greta Thunberg.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Showers ahead for Monday
Next story
Second whistleblower may give House Democrats fresh information

Just Posted

Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday evening rush-hour

Organizers demand action in face of the climate crisis

Oak Bay was the original Hollywood North

Fourteen films were shot at Willows Park Studio in the 1930s

Victoria signature puts Ironman super-fan one step closer to completing unique collection

Iowa man has collected Ironman Kona posters and signatures for nearly a decade

Showers ahead for Monday

Plus a look at your week

Tide rolls back out on Sea Lore’s Oak Bay location discussion

Sculpture could end up near Willows Park playground

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Most Read