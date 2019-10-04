Protestors temporarily block the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria during a protest earlier this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday night rush-hour

Organizers demand action in face of the climate crisis

Using the Johnson Street Bridge to get home on Monday may be a little more hectic that usual as Extinction Rebellion plans to block the bridge as part of a nationwide #BridgeOut campaign.

While cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be allowed through, organizers say this escalation in tactics is the minimum of what’s necessary to give young people a fighting chance at a decent future.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., activists will meet at the small plaza at Store Street and Pandora Avenue before making their way onto the bridge to stop traffic until 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands hit streets of Victoria for Global Climate Strike

Victoria Police say they are aware of the event on Monday and will be providing additional updates on Sunday and Monday through their twitter account @vicpdcanada.

“As always with public demonstrations and protests, our focus will be on ensuring public safety at the event,” said Bowen Osoko, VicPD Spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Students won’t be punished for missing class for climate walkouts, say local school districts

This is one of many bridge take overs happening across the country. One is planned for the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver on the same day.

The event follows last weeks Global Climate Strike — that saw thousands of people attend in Victoria alone — and a week of action prior to that. More than 150 countries around the world participated in the strikes, which are inspired by Greta Thunberg.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
