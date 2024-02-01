Protesters with Palestinian flags block Port of Vancouver truck access

Port authority says police on-site, personal vehicles being allowed to leave

Dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags and banners have blockaded truck access to the Port of Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says officials are “aware of protest activity blocking vehicle access to port roads” and they’re monitoring the situation.

It says blockades have been set up at both entrances to the port at Clark Drive and Commissioner Street, and a statement from protesters says they’re calling on the Canadian government to immediately enact an arms embargo on Israel.

In a notice obtained by The Canadian Press, the port authority says police are on-site and protesters were allowing personal vehicles to leave the port, but they’re otherwise blocking access at the two entry points.

Traffic camera photos on the City of Vancouver website show protesters blocking the intersection of Clark Drive and Hastings Street, while several semi-trucks appear to be waiting in a line near the port’s entrance.

The Vancouver port is Canada’s largest, facilitating trade of about $305 billion in goods annually and generating $11.9 billion in annual Gross Domestic Product.

