Terry Christenson, 71, of Ontario, pictured on April 30, 2019. (Terry Christenson/Facebook)

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

A man known among activists as the “Protesting Grandpa” was arrested for a third time Wednesday morning for allegedly trespassing onto the Trans Mountain terminal in Burnaby in order to hang an anti-pipeline banner from a barge.

A 71-year-old man was found by police in a wet suit and snorkel gear shortly after 3:50 a.m., Burnaby RCMP said in a news release. It’s believed he had entered onto the facility property from water.

Mounties said the man, who remains in custody, “was in breach of a court ordered injunction that stated demonstrators could not come within five metres of a Trans Mountain site.”

Environmental campaign group Stand.Earth has identified the man as Terry Christenson, of Ontario, who calls himself the “Protesting Grandpa.”

READ MORE: RCMP arrest protester in tree at Trans Mountain terminal

Christenson was arrested for similar high-profile protests in March 2018 and again in April of this year, when he scaled trees inside the Burnaby Tank Farm for 16 hours and the Westridge Marine Terminal for 34 hours, respectively.

According to a news release sent by Stand.Earth on behalf of Christenson, his protests are intended to draw attention to how climate change will impact his grandchildren more than it will impact him, specifically in respect to the twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby.

ALSO READ: Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

“When the federal government re-approved the Trans Mountain pipeline, they knew the protesters would come,” he said. “My goal today was to send a message loud and clear: this pipeline is a disaster in waiting,”

The Ontario man appeared in court Wednesday, but as of 4:30 p.m. no charges have been laid.

Meanwhile, construction on the federally re-approved pipeline is expected to begin in September.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Raptor Danny Green says bags stolen in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Proposed Saanich studio part of a larger push to capture Hollywood dollars

Local film commission set to launch promotional push to attract movie productions

20 cats saved from abuse by network of B.C. animal rescues

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Ford and Friends car show rolls into Central Saanich

Over 200 cars coming to Heritage Acres park July 14 for annual show and shine

Escaped William Head inmates recognized after commenting on off-duty RCMP officer’s dog

Prisoners back in police custody, expected to appear in court Wednesday

Oak Bay Avenue shut down after landscaper ruptures gas line

Building evacuated as line heard hissing gas

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read