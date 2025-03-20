Protests targeting Tesla dealerships over Elon Musk's politics roll into B.C.

Tesla Takedown movement is calling for peaceful, non-violent, non-destructive protests at Telsa sites

Protests against billionaire Elon Musk have spread to Langley and Surrey.

A website devoted to demonstrations has a listing for a Saturday protest at the Tesla dealership on the Langley Bypass.

The Tesla Takedown movement is calling for peaceful, non-violent, non-destructive protests at Telsa sites. The Langley Tesla Takedown runs from noon to 2 p.m. on March 22 at the showroom at 19505 Langley Bypass.

Organizer Pat McCutcheon, who ran as a Green Party candidate provincially and federally, said that while it's happening near the dealership, it's not about the cars but about company owner.

"It's really unfortunate that Elon Musk has gone off the rails here, because I love the product, but, you know, he's unfortunately corrupting democracy, and that's an even bigger issue," he said.

He was at a protest last Sunday at a dealership on the Surrey/Delta border which attracted about two dozen people. As well, one in Vancouver brought out about 70 people. An EV owner and green technology advocate, McCutcheon stressed that the goal of the protest is raising awareness, and putting economic pressure on the world's wealthiest man by encouraging people to buy other vehicles.

"Obviously, he's in bed with Donald Trump. And Donald Trump, of course, has made numerous threats against Canada, and seeing it as the 51st State. And we, given the recent events south of the border, you know, we cannot take that as just a joke," he said.

"So, yeah, we got to get off the couch. Like I say, we need to get off the couch. And otherwise, we, before we know it, you know, we won't have a country any longer."

He commented that Trump's actions, such as imposing an assortment of tariffs, feel like an "economic declaration of war" against Canada and that "nobody wins in this battle."

McCutcheon emphasized that the protest isn't about shaming Tesla owners.

"I'm a strong, strong voice for, for not shaming existing Tesla owners as well," he said. "That is, to me, that's unacceptable.

A lot of Tesla owners bought their vehicles with all the right intention, and you know, one, two, three, four years ago."

Anyone interested in attending the protest must remain on public property and peaceful. He added that protesters cannot interfere with traffic in any way, as well.