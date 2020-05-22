Ivy Ha, co-owner of Ivy Nails & Spa with husband Brian Yoon are happy to receive so much support and kindness from customers like Carol Carr after their salon was vandalized twice just days apart. (Michael Briones photo)

‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Parksville salon damaged twice within days

The owners of a Parksville business vandalized twice, just days apart are deeply moved by the overwhelming support the community has shown.

Brian Yoon and Ivy Ha, who own Ivy Nails & Spa, were surprised that their story has garnered so much attention, which Yoon said was not their intention. They just wanted to express their concern about their salon being the target of vandals.

Ivy Nails and Spa was getting ready to open when vandals broke the glass of their front door on May 13. After getting the it fixed, two days later it was smashed again, raising concerns the business might have been specifically targeted because the owners are Asians.

“It’s terrible that this thing happened,” said Carol Carr, a customer. “They’ve worked so hard to get their business going. They’re nice people.”

READ MORE: Owners wonder if race played a role after business vandalized twice within days

Following the report of the vandalism, Yoon and Ha experienced outpouring kindness they’ve been receiving not only from their regular customers but also from people they don’t know.

Yoon, who came to Canada from South Korea and is still learning English, said they were “surprised.”

The couple had been receiving a host of good messages and encouragements on their email. Some customers brought them flowers.

Yoon said, the unexpected support has made them “proud to be in Canada.”

“We didn’t expect this,” said Yoon. “I have only been here not a long time and as a foreigner feel like a stranger here. But they’ve embraced us and made us feel part of this community.”

Using his translation app on his phone, Yoon searched the words he wanted to relate to the community.

“We are deeply moved,” Yoon said.

Yoon and Ha expressed their sincere thanks for all the kindness, love and support.

For more news from the Island and beyond delivered directly to your email inbox, click here.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island resident shares lotto win with best friend
Next story
B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

Just Posted

Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Molly Buchanan of Parry Bay Farm Market says people should continue to support local farmers

Greater Victoria gas prices dip to lows not seen since February 2016

Average monthly gas prices haven’t consistently been below $1 since 2009

‘Come back downtown:’ Victoria Chamber of Commerce encourages public to support businesses

CEO Catherine Holt says businesses navigating lack of tourism, new protocols

Pedestrian counters in Sidney pick up increased activity

The pedestrian count at one location rose almost 25 per cent on May 19

Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Dog death prompts reminders to manage attractants, lock up garbage

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Parksville salon damaged twice within days

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

Most Read