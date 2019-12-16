B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming colours with some kids at the recently opened Arbutus Grove Children’s Studio. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff).

Province adds 260 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria

144 spaces will be located at elementary schools

The provincial government will add 260 more childcare spaces in the Capital Region, ranging from daycare to after school care.

Of the spaces, 144 will be located at three elementary schools: Braefoot Elementary, Lampson Elementary and Oaklands Elementary. The other 116 will be at the Oasis Day Care, Little Wild early Learning and Maple Tree Children’s Centre.

“I’m proud to be part of a government that is investing in child care spaces on school grounds so parents can access high-quality child care they can rely upon in one convenient location,” said BC Education Minister Rob Fleming. “Our government and school districts are working together, so children in early childhood education programs can ease into the school environment and feel familiar and comfortable when they transition into kindergarten.”

ALSO READ: Fernwood daycare selected for $10 per day childcare pilot project

Of these spots, Fleming promised some will be part of the $10 per day childcare pilot, which the province hopes to extend beyond March 2021. Exact numbers of how many spots would be within this pilot were not available. Fleming did add, however, that more spaces are also coming down the line.

“We’ve been building at a rate of 170 [spaces] per month, so for the next six months we’ll be increasing this to 300 spaces per month in BC, so we plan to basically double the amount of spaces we’ve created in six months time. “

Lampson will be the first to open in early 2020, followed by Oaklands in August 2021 and Braefoot in October 2021.

ALSO READ: 439 new licensed child care spaces for Greater Victoria

For mother of two Kathy Dyer, whose two children attend the recently-opened Arbutus Grove Children’s Studio at Frank Hobbs Elementary, having the option of dropping off and picking up her children at one location has made a huge difference.

“Many of us struggle to balance work and the hour demands with young families,” she said. “It means the world to be able to drop them off at one spot and pick them up at the same spot. Talk about a game changer.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Story told by Oak Bay dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge at start of sentencing
Next story
Suspects steal from coffee shop near Nanaimo before it even opens

Just Posted

Province adds 260 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria

144 spaces will be located at elementary schools

Story told by Oak Bay dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge at start of sentencing

Victim impact statements start Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing

Victoria among the five B.C. hospitals Santa will visit Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Victoria Distillers crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Suspects steal from coffee shop near Nanaimo before it even opens

Police allege three people captured on security video involved in break-in on Snaw-Naw-As Road

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

Most Read