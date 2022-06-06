Chad Day (left), president of the Tahltan Central Government visits a mining project in Northwest B.C. (File photo)

Province and Northwest B.C. First Nation sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Agreement marks a milestone as the first time UNDRIP is applied to a resource development project

The Tahltan Nation and British Columbia announced a historic decision-making agreement to move forward with the construction of an open-pit gold and silver mine 85 kilometres northwest of Stewart by Skeena Resources.

The consent-based agreement marks the first application of Section 7 of B.C.’s Declaration Act, which establishes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as B.C.’s framework for reconciliation.

B.C. is the first province in Canada to move ahead with UNDRIP and the agreement means the company must work with the Tahltan Nation for permission before moving forward.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, Tahltan Central Government President Chad Norman Day and Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister Murray Rankin announced the agreement at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Victoria this morning (June 6).

“Today marks an exciting step forward in the evolution of the relationship between the Tahltan Nation and the Province of British Columbia,” said Day. “Reconciliation is not achieved with just one step. It requires ongoing innovation, collaboration and leaning into discomfort.”

Rankin said the announcement marks a new way of doing business with First Nations.

“It is a tangible example of the Province’s commitment to changing our relationship with Indigenous peoples,” he said. “Together, the Tahltan Central Government and the Province are leading the way toward a new model for advancing free, prior and informed consent.”

Also present were Skeena Resources Vice President Justin Himmelright and B.C. Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne.

As proposed, the Eskay Creek Revitalization Project will produce up to three million tonnes of ore per year to a maximum of about 7,800 tonnes per day over a 13- to 16-year period.

The project is on the same site as the Eskay Creek underground mine, which has not been operational since 2008, and will use some of its existing facilities and infrastructure.

 

