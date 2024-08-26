Province announces 3rd temporary transitional housing site in Kelowna

B.C.Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon made the announcement with Mayor Tom Dyas on Aug. 26

The third 60-unit project for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna will be built at 3199 Appaloosa Road.

B.C.Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon made the announcement with Mayor Tom Dyas at City Hall on Aug. 26.

“These units are important because not only is it housing, but it also comes with supports,” Kahlon said.

All three projects are an agreement between the province and the city with a commitment to the Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs.

“This mayor and council have been fantastic to work with,” Kahlon added. “Always focused on solutions.”

Like the housing at STEP Place (759 Crawley Avenue), and Trailside (2470 Highway 97), the development at Appaloosa Rd. will have as many as 60 temporary supportive homes. Each home will have a bed, desk, microwave oven, air conditioning and heat, and a small storage space.

The site will include communal spaces for eating, and laundry, as well as overdose prevention services, care professionals and other supports. The city-owned land will be leased to the province for a nominal fee.

“The addition of these 60 units, alongside the 120 units, will and have helped increase shelter capacity allowing for more opportunities to transition individuals experiencing homelessness from outdoor shelter sites,” Dyas said.

The John Howard Society (JHS), which operates STEP Place, will also run the Appaloosa Rd. development.

“For people coming from the street or shelter homelessness it has often been some time since they’ve had a room of their own, where they have autonomy, said Patricia Bacon, CEO at JHS. “It is a great first step between homelessness and market or other housing.”

Days added that the opening of STEP Place and Trailside has freed up 36 spaces at shelters in the city.

“Regrettably we cannot force individuals to go into our shelters, but we’re always making them aware that they’re available and hopefully bring down the number of individuals at encampments on our streets.”

Construction at the Appaloosa Rd. site is expected to begin immediately with a scheduled opening for January 2025. All three locations are temporary housing solutions and will be in place for at least three years.