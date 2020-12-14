An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

The New Year will bring a new highway closure schedule for travellers heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure announced on Monday, Dec. 14, that the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday beginning Jan. 5.

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project being paid for by the provincial and federal governments.

The closure shift comes after the project’s contractor Emil Anderson Construction launched an online survey on Nov. 23 asking residents for input on the closure times and announced on Nov. 26 that the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure would move to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. based on the survey’s results.

Thank you to everyone that participated in our survey. The majority of people requested us to change our closures to…

Posted by EAC Hwy 4 Kennedy Hill Project Updates on Thursday, November 26, 2020

The contractor’s announcement sparked confusion however as the ministry said no schedule changes had been approved or authorized and that the closure windows had not changed.

The ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement suggests it will indeed abide by the survey’s results.

“The new closure window follows input recently received from local residents, commercial operators and local stakeholders,” the ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement reads. “On-site geotechnical investigations determined that the safest time to blast is during daylight hours, to allow for safe and efficient removal of loose rock after each blast. Daytime blasting and scheduled road closures are expected to be required through spring 2021.”

The Tofino Long Beach chamber of commerce wrote a letter to the ministry in October urging for a change to the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure window because of the negative impacts that closure time was having on both businesses and residents.

The chamber’s executive director Jen Dart told the Westerly News on Monday that she was happy to see local voices heard.

“A daytime closure at any time is obviously going to continue to inconvenience West Coast residents, but the Chamber board is pleased that the ministry took our members’ concerns seriously and acted on them. We hope this type of communication and collaboration can continue for the duration of the project,” Dart said.

The Ucluelet chamber of commerce had supported Tofino’s push for a change and also expressed gratitude for the shift.

“While the change in time poses issues for some businesses, it benefits the majority, so we’re happy that our voices were heard and considered,” Ucluelet chamber of commerce executive director Laurie Filgiano told the Westerly.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Survey swirls up confusion around Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

READ MORE: Tofino chamber says Hwy. 4 closure schedule hurting businesses and residents

READ MORE: Timeline pushed back for Tofino-Ucluelet highway construction project

Tofino,Transportationucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park
Next story
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

Just Posted

Victoria police seized $5,000 in cash, a loaded .22 calibre pistol and drugs after stopping a man in possession of a stolen bicycle early Monday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police seize cash, drugs and loaded gun after spotting man with stolen bike

More than $5,000 in cash seized from man stopped Monday morning

A Victoria real estate agent has been disciplined for professional misconduct. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria real estate agent fined after pushing cash payment to avoid taxes

Agent also falsely advertized size of property

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Police warn Victoria business owners after two ‘smash and grabs’

Don’t keep cash in registers overnight, turn alarms on: VicPD

Ryan Painter, a Greater Victoria School Board trustee, is buckling down on a petition to the federal government to change policy around personal posession of illicit drugs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria School Board trustee pushes petition for decriminalization of illicit drugs

Ryan Painter’s mental health advocacy informs call for federal policy change

Chef Ken Nakano has taken over as the new executive chef at the Inn at Laurel Point. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Culinary powerhouse taking over at Inn at Laurel Point

Chef Ken Nakano draws inspiration from childhood, Asian cuisine and local producers

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Most Read