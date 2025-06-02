Province commissions independent review of Community Living B.C.

Review follows conclusion of coroner's inquest into death of Florence Girard

The province is launching an independent review of Community Living B.C.'s home-sharing program to ensure the safety of people with developmental disabilities.

This follows the conclusion in January of a coroner's inquest into the death of Florence Girard, a 54-year-old woman with Down syndrome who died of starvation while living in the home of a caregiver funded by CLBC.

The home-sharing program provides agency funds to a couple or family providing live-in care to a person with developmental disabilities.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure this model is as strong as it can be, because this is about keeping people safe, and we believe the number of people supported through the home-sharing model will grow considerably," Community Living B.C. board chair Shane Simpson said in a news release.

Community Living B.C. has already made several changes since Girard's death, including mandating home visits every three months and annual doctors' visits. The coroner's inquest resulted in 13 added recommendations.

The results of this review are expected by the fall.