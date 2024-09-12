Province continues support for intervention program in Penticton

The Safe Community Situation Table program has been operational in Penticton since 2018

The provincial government announced an additional $30,000 in funding for a Penticton program that brings together community organizations to better support vulnerable members of the community.

The Safe Community Situation Table program was introduced to the city in 2018, and the provincial government says it plans to expand it.

The program involves the RCMP, Interior Health, bylaw services, local addiction recovery services and other community partners in different sectors working together to provide support and connect vulnerable people to services before they suffer a negative or traumatic event.

The partners meet weekly to address issues in the community, such as mental health and addictions, homelessness, poverty and survival crime.

“We know that finding solutions requires partnerships and hearing directly from those on the front lines," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. "The situation table is a valuable asset in ensuring that all of us — the city, RCMP, bylaw, 100 More Homes, non-profits and provincial agencies — are providing the proper response to those acutely at risk.”

Province-wide, since the tables were first established in 2018, about 85 per cent of interventions were redirected from RCMP to health or social service agencies better equipped to handle individuals in need.

The town of Princeton in April 2024 was one of the latest communities to have its own table program established.

The Sept. 12 funding announcement will go towards additional training and support for the Penticton table.

One of the main goals of the program is to reduce long-term costs for emergency and police resources while making communities safer and healthier.