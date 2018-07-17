Chrissy Brett leans over the stack of notices from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that were delivered on Wednesday. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Province delivers notice of unauthorized occupation to Saanich tent city Camp Namegans

A Ministry of Transportation liaison to Camp Namegans delivered a “notice of unauthorized use and occupation” to organizer Chrissy Brett on Wednesday.

In fact, the liaison delivered a stack of the notices, with an understanding that Brett will share them with the camp residents.

On the back is a map, while on the front the notice states that much of the lands along the Highway 1 side of Regina Park are under the control of the Ministry of Transportation and does not “authorize your occupation of the lands.”

“Overnight camping on highway lands pose dangers to campers and the traveling public,” says the notice.

In this case, this is likely a step in the process towards Saanich or the province seeking an injunction, said Brett.

“It’s not a real front-line argument for them,” Brett said. “Even though I don’t acknowledge [the province’s] jurisdiction I’ll allow them to make their own arguments in their own courts and we’ll see how that plays out. We [defeated] the first court injunction application that the province made at the original [Victoria tent city] and I think the municipal bylaws that allow people to exist for only 14 hours a day need to be struck down.”

The notice ultimately says failure to comply “may result in the Minister taking steps to have the occupants and their property removed from the lands.”

Brett will inform the residents, she said.

“It’s thoughtful [of the province] that I was asked to share this with the residents and I’ll make sure they’re informed so they can make their own choices,” Brett said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delayed grant decisions could send new Crystal Pool costs soaring
Next story
Special forces unit to monitor Hells Angels ride on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Province delivers notice of unauthorized occupation to Saanich tent city Camp Namegans

A Ministry of Transportation liaison to Camp Namegans delivered a “notice of… Continue reading

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Delayed grant decisions could send new Crystal Pool costs soaring

Delays could cost the City of Victoria up to $500,000/month more in construction costs

UPDATE: Woman hit by car in parking lot 93 years old

Driver of sedan backs into older adult walking through lot

Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore at Cattle Point

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Special forces unit to monitor Hells Angels ride on Vancouver Island

Enforcement unit says motorcycle club to hold 35th anniversary ride in Nanaimo

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Store video captures image of suspect

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read