Chair of the Sooke School District Ravi Parmar (left), along with Premier John Horgan, B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming, and local elder Russ Chips, announced funding Monday for two new schools to open on the West Shore in September 2022. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Province funds $88.6M for two new schools in Langford by 2022

Langford gets 500-seat elementary school and a 700-seat middle school

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The province is providing funding for two new schools in Langford to the tune of $88.6 million.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement Monday where a 500-seat elementary school and a 700-seat middle school will be built.

Horgan said the new schools will help address the needs of a rapidly growing community after a decade of underfunding by the previous government. The state-of-the-art schools will deliver modern learning environments that children need while also providing space for community organizations and events.

“Families are flocking from all over to make this community home because of the recreational and cultural opportunities Langford provides,” Horgan said. “The growth is not stopping any time soon.”

READ ALSO: New secondary school planned for north Langford

Horgan also thanked the Sooke School Board and Sooke School District staff for their efforts in bringing the need to plan ahead for future growth in the community to his attention from the time he was first elected as an MLA 14 years ago. “We need to invest in K to Grade 12 in order for these communities to grow.”

Fleming said the new schools will ensure that families on the West Shore are well served close to home. The new elementary school will include a neighbourhood learning centre and child care space, he added.

The new schools will be built on a 6.5-hectare site on Constellation Avenue off of West Shore Parkway. The land was purchased in November 2017 with $32.3 million provided by the provincial government and $1.6 million from the Sooke School District. The schools are expected to be completed by September 2022.

Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District, said the new schools will help eliminate the need for portables. He thanked the District’s trustees and staff for working diligently to plan for future growth in the community.

The provincial government’s budget for 2019 includes $2.7 billion for school capital investments, including new schools, expansions, seismic upgrades and land purchases for future schools.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Crews respond to non-fatal drowning at Thetis Lake
Next story
Oak Bay mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Just Posted

Oak Bay mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Jury to make recommendations based on death of Elliot Eurchuk, 16

Confusing parking lot blamed for cars tipping into flowerbeds at Peninsula Canadian Tire

Tow and repairs cost thousands, engineer says drivers’ responsibility, Canadian Tire stay quiet

Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival returns to its roots, 20 years in

Longstanding music event brings together myriad talent in various genres

Saanich says it will take months to fix a sink hole that appeared during ‘Snowmaggedon’

Roads closed in the area after the sink hole first opened in early February

Province funds $88.6M for two new schools in Langford by 2022

Langford gets 500-seat elementary school and a 700-seat middle school

WATCH: Barbers battle it out in Victoria

‘Barber Battle’ saw stylists and barbers from across North America go head-to-head

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Update: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The team and several dignitaries, including Justin Trudeau, remained on stage

Most Read