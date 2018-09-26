Chrissy Brett weeps as she holds another Camp Namagens resident at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford Sept. 20. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Province gives Goldstream homeless camp Oct. 1 deadline

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition campers to housing, shelters

The roving tent city of homeless campers that is currently residing in Goldstream Provincial Park can stay until Oct. 1 according to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

A statement released Wednesday evening from housing minister Selina Robinson said a plan is in place to provide shelter and housing for the homeless campers currently at Goldstream Park.

“People will begin to transition into housing and shelters on Oct. 1, 2018, and BC Parks will notify the public once the campground is ready to reopen,” Robinson said. “The day-use area and group sites remain open.”

RELATED: Lawyer questions rejection of visitors to Goldstream homeless campers

Outreach staff will work with campers to match them with the right housing for their individual needs.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and assist campers in a respectful transition before the morning of Oct. 2, 2018, which is the expiry of the 14-day maximum stay at provincial parks,” Robinson said.

BC Housing will be on site to assist in the transition, and transportation to housing and storage for personal belongings will be organized for campers starting Oct. 1. “Outreach staff will assist campers in moving into shelter or housing prior to Oct. 1 as those opportunities arise.”

In the meantime, Pacifica Housing will be permitted to deliver daily outreach, harm reduction supplies and other necessities to the campers.

If there are campers who choose to remain past the Oct. 2 deadline, Robinson said, BC Parks will evict them in accordance with parks policy, and in co-ordination with the RCMP and other ministries.

At a press conference in Vancouver Wednesday, Premier John Horgan who is the Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA, said he shared the sentiment of residents in his community that provincial parks are not an appropriate response for housing people in need.

Horgan said directed his staff to meet with officials and families in the area.

“We organized a tour of the campsite to ease any fears that citizens may have, and we’re going to work as diligently as we can to find solutions within the two-week period that people are entitled to be in provincial campsites,” he said, adding the community will be able to access the park again “very soon.”

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary
Next story
Woman rescued from Sproat River rapids near Port Alberni

Just Posted

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps ‘100 per cent agrees’ with OPCC’s findings on ex-police chief investigation

Helps doesn’t want mayors to be put in that position again

Province gives Goldstream homeless camp Oct. 1 deadline

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition campers to housing, shelters

Greater Victoria unemployment roller-coaster shows distinct anti-female bias

Province of Quebec boasts three of the top 5 Canadian cities with the lowest unemployment rates

Discipline ruling upheld for ex-Victoria police chief Frank Elsner

Eight acts of misconduct and accompanying discipline measures ‘unprecedented in Canadian policing’

Sir John A. MacDonald statue cost $23,000 to remove

Former prime minister’s likeness was relocated from Victoria City Hall in August

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada

Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary

Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Most Read