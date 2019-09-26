FILE – Overlooking Arrow Lakes near Castlegar in summer 2018. (Dawn English/Submitted)

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

People across B.C. can now sign up for alerts of potential or existing poor air quality in their communities.

The province has launched an email alert system, allowing British Columbians to sign up to automatically receive air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins – both common in the spring and summer months.

“Poor air quality poses health risks to people with chronic conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and it can particularly affect the elderly, pregnant women, infants and small children,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, in a news release Thursday.

“The new auto-alert function will allow easy access to the level of risk in your area, so you can take steps to protect your health and the health of your family.”

WATCH: Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

There are currently 76 sites across the province that provide hourly data on the air quality to a central database where they are processed, stored and posted near real-time on the province’s website.

Air quality advisories are issued for individual communities when factors such as vehicle emissions, industrial emissions and residential wood burning cause air pollutant measurements to exceed the minimum level of provincial air quality.

Smoky skies bulletins are specific to wildfire smoke, which can occur over large distances and change quickly. The alerts are issued when areas of the province are being impacted or have reasonable potential to be impacted within 24 to 48 hours.

Wildfire smoke poses a particular risk to those with asthma or other respiratory conditions, said Sarah Henderson, senior environmental health scientist at the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The province said its working to make the alert system available through text starting next year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke
Next story
B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Just Posted

Eight overdoses outside safe consumption site prompt alert from Island Health

Anecdotal reports suggest number could be double that

Oak Bay homeowners to pay $477,000 in spec tax

85 Oak Bay residences non-exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Voting for this year’s ArtsAlive sculptures nears its end

Sculptor Linda Lindsay to host Artist Talks in her home studio

Cross-cultural flamenco production tells personal story through dance, music

Indian, Spanish influences seen in Nritya, coming Sept. 26 to Glenlyon Norfolk School theatre

Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

Esquimalt Alert will come into effect on Sept. 28

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Most Read